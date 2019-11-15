Road rules stop horrific accidents: LTA

The Land Transport Authority has expressed its dismay at drivers who continue to exceed speed limits and cause deaths on our roads.

This comes after a horrific accident occurred in Nadi yesterday, claiming one life and putting another two in hospital. Another crash also occurred at the Caubati junction.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says road rules exist to prevent horrific accidents like these, yet many drivers continue to illegally break the speed limit.

Article continues after advertisement

Simpson says every day their officers get abused when they catch drivers who exceed the speed limit.

The CEO says they are aware that drivers warn each other about radars on Viber or by flashing their lights. This he says is empowering the illegal breaking of the law which causes accidents and the loss of life.

The Authority says endangering other drivers and pedestrians on roads will not be tolerated.