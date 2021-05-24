Road resealing in planning stages

The Fiji Roads Authority is currently in its planning stages to upgrade and seal the Kavanagasau Road in Sigatoka.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they intend to shift the road along with Laselase village about 500 to 800 meters inland.

The road which is situated along the Sigatoka River is susceptible to flooding.

This has affected a good number of farmers from what’s commonly called the salad bowl of Fiji because of its high agricultural output.

Transporting produce to the market has been challenging because of poor road conditions.

Prasad says the new design will mitigate flooding and erosion during the rainy season.

“So we are working on that now and once we get our designs sorted out then we’ll go out to the market to get the new road built and getting the road sealed. But this is going to be one of those things that our program of new works shifted two years, so that is in the pipeline. So if we get the design faster and get everything a light maybe two to two and a half years, we should be on the ground.”

The tentative timeline to begin this project is either 2023 or 2024.