Rehabilitation to begin on Waimanu road

The Fiji Roads Authority has begun rehabilitation for Waimanu Road from Borron Road to Toganivalu Road in Suva.

Night work will begin daily from 8.30pm to 5am and day work will begin daily from 9am to 3.00pm.

All works will be sequential such that no open section of road is untrafficable during peak hours.

The road will be reduced to a single lane and to factor in extra travel time if commuting through the area.

Motorists are to slow down as indicated by temporary traffic signs, follow instructions of the site traffic personnel and pay attention while driving along the construction sites.

Work is anticipated to be completed by next week, subject to weather.

The FRA has also completed sections on Princes Road, Ratu Sukuna, Fletcher Road, Nabua Commercial area, Karsanji Street and Nabua Bypass Road with road improvement works, including road surface improvements, improved drainage, badly damaged sections of the kerb and channel and line marking.