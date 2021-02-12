Road inspections are done weekly

Road inspections around the country are carried out weekly.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting CEO, Kamal Prasad, says these are done to ensure the roads are not only up to standard but safe.

Prasad says through these inspections, they usually pick up on a few issues.

“We know of those two rutting locations at Votualevu roundabout and at the Nadi Airport. There’s also some forming at the BSP intersection in Namaka and we are monitoring that too.”

He says the report on the weekly inspection is critical as it will allow them to identify which roads need to be upgraded.