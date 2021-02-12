Road in front of Nadi Airport to be redone

A few parts of the road from the Votualevu roundabout to the Nadi International Airport will be redone as initial works were not up to standards.

The Queens Highway which was upgraded in 2016 during the 4 lane project, now has potholes, uneven surfaces and cracks.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting CEO, Kamal Prasad, says they are aware of the issues on this particular road and plans are in place to fix the damaged sections.

Article continues after advertisement

“You will see that the rotting is right on the stop line of the intersection there’s a depth there and that happens everywhere you go. We need to use polymer modified bitumen and that’s what we are going to use now. When it was done in the beginning polymer wasn’t used.”

Prasad says similar problems can be seen close to the Votualevu roundabout and they are expected to strip off the surface layer and relay a better one.

According Prasad there may be other contributing factors like the grade of bitumen used, which type of bitumen and the job mix formula.

“The polymer is one way of dealing with the problem where there’s high stress areas you can do thicker bitumen but we still want to use the same thickness of bitumen so that we don’t chance anything around the road, so if you add polymer to the bitumen itself then you won’t have rotting in those high stress areas.”

When approached on this issue as redoing the road will incur additional costs, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says the main concern is that the delivery of roads being built is up to par.

The construction work on the four lane road outside the Nadi Airport was worth $65.9 million.

Work on the road is expected to start in the next two months’ time.