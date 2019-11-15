Road diversion not an immediate plan for FRA: Moore

The Fiji Roads Authority confirms they’ve received reports and requests on diverting certain roads in Fiji to other directions.

This is due to erosion among other reasons.

Outgoing Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says diverting roads is a costly exercise as it requires millions of dollars for land acquisition and hiring of quality contractors to execute the work.

With the impacts of climate change and sea-level rise taking a toll affecting infrastructures and roads in Fiji, the authority has other plans in the pipeline.

“Well, we are looking to do under Kings Road Rehabilitation Project is to raise the level of the road, and that will get us above the effect of the tidal surge and the storm surge. And in some places, the raising of the road could be up to a metre and a half”.

Moore adds they will continue to consider the safety of the traveling public in the next financial year.

The authority made their submission and will work on improving road rehabilitation and accessibility to guarantee satisfaction among the traveling public.