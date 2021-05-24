Home

Roads

Road development improves livelihood

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 12, 2021 4:08 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The completion of the upgrade of the Waivou Village road in Rewa has improved accessibility for more than 330 Fijians.

The 330 Fijians are from the 87 households in the village.

The road was upgraded through the Fijian Government’s assistance under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges (CARFF) programme in the current financial year at a cost of more than $20,000.

Article continues after advertisement

The project involved the upgrade of a 300m access road for the village.

Village headman Josefa Navusolo said the upgraded road had brought with it a sigh of relief especially to farmers and students in the village.

Navusolo says previosly, villagers have had to get off 250m from their destination due to inaccessibility of vehicles to the desired destination.

This had been quite difficult especially for the elderly as they carry their produce and household items to and from the main road.

He adds that in the past, school children have had to walk through mud during long adverse weather conditions due to inaccessibility of vehicles during such conditions. Farmers have had to also go through the same ordeal.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu had earlier stated that the Ministry would continue to commit to the development aspirations and rural development as a whole.

