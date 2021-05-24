Home

Road damage bill pegged at $25m

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 2:02 pm
[Source: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority’s infrastructure around the country has sustained damage worth $25 million due to the recent Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says the majority of the damage has been in the Northern and Western Divisions.

Usamate says the majority of the damage is to the unsealed roads and low-level crossings.

He adds the cost to open the routes will be around $6m.

“When you have a landslide, the cost of fixing the landslide is always much higher than just re-opening the unsealed roads. FRA personnel will be departing for detailed scoping works in Lau and Lomaiviti, and the FRA contractors are on standby to carry out remedial works once the scoping has been completed”.

He adds major road projects have slowed down due to the rain which was anticipated.

Meanwhile, Usamate says the damage sustained by the Water Authority of Fiji and its infrastructure due to Tropical Cyclone Cody is approximately around $1.65m.

He adds that this is in addition to the increase in operating expenditure.

The Minister also says we do not expect severe weather to affect the country in the next week.

He adds that there will be isolated afternoon showers that can trigger flash flooding of low lying areas.

The Minister has warned Fijians to stay out of the rain due to the risk of acidity due to the Tongan volcano eruption.

