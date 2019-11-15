Road contractors told to plan their work

With a number of projects underway, the Fiji Roads Authority has advised contractors to plan their work properly.

Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says currently they are not using any stabilizing agent such as cement in their rehabilitation.

Prasad says the flexible repairs allow them to re-do the same portion if it’s damaged during rainy weather.

“As soon as we get the sun for six hours, we can go down and seal the roads. Getting our contractors at that preparedness is going to be a bit of a challenge. Our boys are working and most of our works are at night now.”

He says contractors are working overnight to get the roads ready for sealing.