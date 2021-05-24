Home

Road closures during Governor Generals visit

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 4:45 pm

There will be intermittent road closures in the greater Suva area and Nausori from tonight until Thursday.

This will be done to allow for the smooth transition of the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia’s visit to Fiji.

The Fiji Roads Authority says during the course of the closures, traffic will be controlled by police.

Kings Road between Suva City and Nausori will be closed from 8pm to 9.30 tonight for Suva bound traffic.

Tomorrow roads in Suva City and Walu Bay will be closed from 11.30am to 7pm while on Wednesday Muanikau, King Road between Suva to Nausori and Walu Bay will be closed from 8am until 8pm.

On Thursday, Kings Road between Suva City and Nausori will be closed from 8am to 9am.

During this time, roads may be closed off for short periods at certain intervals and the FRA is urging motorists to allow extra time or use alternative routes where possible.

This is the first state visit by a Governor-General of Australia to Fiji in almost three decades.

The last was in 1993.

 

