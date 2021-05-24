Road closed for emergency repairs

The Fiji Roads Authority is carrying out emergency repairs along Ratu Mara Road in Suva.

The FRA is urging travelers that the Suva bound lane is divided in two; one for the Nausori bound traffic and other for the Suva bound traffic.

The FRA will open the Nausori bound lanes to two at 4pm to cater for the afternoon peak hour traffic.

It says during this time, the Suva bound travelers will be directed to travel through Grantham Road, up through Raiwasa Road or Gaji Road.

It adds the traffic controllers will be stationed at the Grantham Road lights and Raiwasa Road junction to help direct traffic.

Work is expected to proceed late into the night, and travellers along this area are advised to expect delays while travelling.