Rewa Bridge is out of bounds: FRA

The old Rewa Bridge, Nausori is strictly out of bound says the Fiji Roads Authority.

Authority Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says they have received complaints regarding people consuming liquor at the old bridge, which says is illegal and unsafe.

He adds that the deterioration has reached a stage that represents a risk to the public and may partially collapse without warning.

The Fiji Police and the Nausori Town Council are aware of these complaints and are closely monitoring activities on this site.

The old Rewa Bridge was barricaded and closed indefinitely on 30th June 2017 for public safety.