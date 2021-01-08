Residents grateful for Nausori Highland road upgrade

Residents living along the Nausori Highlands road have praised the government after part of the road was finally tar-sealed.

Speaking to FBC News, Resident Aashir Azim says with work starting in 2019 it has already benefited thousands of people in the area.

“The road condition was really bad and we used to get a lot of dust from over here and it was damaging a lot of vehicles also a lot of potholes especially in the rainy season but this new road it has helped us in many ways.”

Article continues after advertisement

Another resident Mohammad Ifran says they are grateful for the road upgrade as there were health issues from the continuous dust they were exposed to.

“Before we used to have a lot of dust, we used to have health problems and we used to mop and sweep our house 6 -7 times a day but after having the road tar-sealed it made our work easier as we don’t have to mop 6-7 times a day only once.”

Irfan says for some families that have lived along the Nausori Highlands road for generations, seeing the road tar-sealed after three decades is something they are still getting used to.

Work is expected to continue further on as more settlements and villages are located along the Nausori Highlands road.