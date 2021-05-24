Rehabilitation work on Foster road to begin next month

The Fiji Roads Authority will begin rehabilitation and upgrading work on Foster Road in Walu Bay, Suva early next month.

Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says Foster Road is part of the Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project.

He says the rehabilitation and upgrading work will include relocation of all the utilities, streetlight, drainage improvement works, widening of the road, and major rehabilitation of the pavement.

“Services work has started. Our contractor is already working on two-lane services and the idea is to bring all the overhead services underground and that’s the work that is going on now.”

The project is being delivered by the FRA on behalf of the Government of Fiji in partnership with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

He says the nominated contractor China Railway No.5 Engineering Group has been given possession of sites and the preliminary groundwork has commenced.

Motorists have been reminded to follow the directions of the flagman and the site traffic controls, to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen.

All work is expected to be completed by May 2023.