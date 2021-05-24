Ramping up road work before rainy season

The Fiji Roads Authority is taking advantage of the dry weather to carry out as much road work as possible.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says this is why a lot of work is being done around the Central division.

He says as the cyclone season approaches, rainy weather is likely to hinder work, and so FRA is escalating current projects.

“When we get into the wet season then there will be far less work that will be done so in the dry season we have to capitalize on it.”

FRA contractors are carrying out major upgrades in the Nasinu and Nabua areas.

The Minister has also acknowledged road workers for their effort, some working day and night to ensure projects are completed before the cyclone season in two weeks.