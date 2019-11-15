Public safety tops FRA’s priority list

Considering the safety and well-being of the traveling public is a priority for the Fiji Roads Authority in the next financial year.

Outgoing Chief Executive, Jonathan Moore says they’ve made their submission and the authority will work on improving road rehabilitation and accessibility to guarantee satisfaction among the traveling public.

The authority is currently rehabilitating roads in the greater Suva area and is due for completion next month.

Article continues after advertisement

“I hope come early August, people in Suva, for example, will see the benefit of what we’re doing now on rehabilitated roads rather than constantly try and repair potholes. So we want to maximize the rehabs, maintain public safety and accessibility”.

Meanwhile, the Authority expects a further decrease in their budget allocation in this Friday’s national budget address.

Moore says the prediction appeared after the authority’s budget dropped from $563.1m to $419.1m in the 2019/2020 budget.