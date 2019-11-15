Potholes are the biggest problem for FRA

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the biggest problem they have with very adverse rain is that their pothole repairs get washed away.

Moore says this is why the FRA is not doing any pothole repairs anymore.

He says they are now moving towards the entire rehabilitation of all road sections.

Moore says potholes cannot be managed in this kind of weather conditions.

Meanwhile he had earlier revealed that they are currently reconstructing 19 bridges in the country.

He says a major focus for FRA this year is bridges.