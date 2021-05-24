Plans to demolish old Rewa Bridge

The Fiji Roads Authority is calling for Expressions of Interest to demolish the iconic old Rewa Bridge in Nausori.

FRA Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they are looking at three different companies or individuals who can carry out the work before the cost of demolition can be decided.

The Bridge was constructed in 1934 and was closed indefinitely in July 2017 after being deemed unsafe for use.

Prasad says they are not comfortable with the stability of the structure anymore hence the EOI has been published.

“The integrity of the structure, and it can fall any time without telling us. So that is the reason we’ve got plans in the way to remove that Bridge. So we looking for the Expression of Interest and see if there are right people around and we can make a request in the next Budget so that we can remove it.”

Prasad says they have recommendations from the public to keep the old Bridge as a heritage site but it will be costly.

“I think it is going to cost us a lot of money to keep that going than to remove that bridge- It will also be putting people in harm’s way if something goes wrong.”

Prasad adds under the scope of work the metal structure will be removed and the piers will need to be cut off at the river bed level.

He stresses this will be done in a manner to ensure there is no adverse environmental impact.

Work is expected to start in April next year.