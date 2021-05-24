Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Roads

Overhead footbridges to ease congestion

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 1, 2022 6:17 am

The Fiji Roads Authority will build at least nine footbridges or overhead crossings to ease traffic congestion along the Suva/Nausori corridor.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says these new structures will reduce stoppage time for vehicles, thereby ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

“One on Queen Elizabeth Drive, near the Cathedral School bus bay, another near Tappoo’s in the city and one near the Flea Market crossing. The fourth one will be near the SDA Church in Lami”.

Article continues after advertisement

Other locations identified for the footbridges are the intersection outside the Fiji National University in Samabula, three locations along Ratu Mara Road including one near the TipTop factory, Nabua bus stop and another near the Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

An overhead crossing will also be built outside Centrepoint in Nasinu.

Prasad adds the idea is to allow pedestrians to cross safely over the highway without the need for vehicles to be caught up at red lights and crossings and causing a queue which then leads to congestion.

“Endpoint morning traffic is Suva city. So we want to start from one end and work towards Nausori, and work towards Lami”.

The FRA will also be introducing red light cameras to stop motorists from blocking intersections by trying to rush through when the light turns amber.

Prasad says these vehicles get caught in the middle of the intersection and compound peak hour traffic.

The Ratu Dovi Road intersection and the Centrepoint intersection have been identified as the most notorious for motorists obstructing traffic flow.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.