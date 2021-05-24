Home

Roads

Over 150 people to benefit from road project

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 29, 2021 3:25 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

More than 150 people will benefit from the Batinivurewai Community Access Road project in Bua.

The project which cost more than $20, 000 is fully funded by the government under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges programme.

Majority of the residents in Batinivurewai Settlement are dalo and yaqona farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

Resident Solo Bhurra thanked the government for assisting them to construct the road, especially during these tough times.

Bhurra says following the completion the access road will link their community to the main highway in Wainunu, Bua.

He adds currently they walk about 300 to 400 metres to catch the bus and during rainy weather, the road track gets slippery and unsafe for the children and elderly.

Bhurra adds the new road will also motivate dalo and yaqona farmers to increase their productivity, as access to transportation for farm produce has now been made easier.

