Over $13 million collected in road user levy

More than $13.9 million has been collected in road user levy in the Financial Year ending 31st July 2019.

This was revealed by the Land Transport Authority in Review of the Performance Audit Report on Management of Traffic Congestion report which was tabled in parliament this morning.

The report was tabled by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts Chair Alvick Maharaj.

The report states the funds collected by the Authority go straight into the Ministry of Economy.

It says there is no ring-fencing of such funds for specific road maintenance or upgrade work.

The road user levy was announced in the 2009 National Budget for vehicle owners to assist the government in improving road conditions.

The debate on the report will be held at a later date.