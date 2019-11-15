Opportunities will be created for local contractors: Prasad

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that there is a shortage of local contractors with specialist machines.

Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says some contractors have to collaborate with international companies as they don’t have their specialized machines.

“There are few who have got their own plant and some are not certified. That’s the issue we are having at the moment that few things are not certified.”

Prasad says local contractors need to make their own investments in order to win contracts put out by FRA or other developers.

“Dayals is one who has got its own fully kitted crew so that makes our lives easier. So it will be good to have local contractors who are fully kitted it will make our life easier to get the roads done on time.”

The FRA says if local contractors have specialized equipment projects will be completed on time.