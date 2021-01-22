Numerous roads closed in Vanua Levu

A number of roads in Vanua Levu remain closed due to damage caused by TC Ana.

The Main Service Route from Labasa to Savusavu and Labasa to Nabouwalu is still closed to all vehicles.

There are also underslips at Korosomo Hill Passing Lane on Nabouwalu Road between Labasa and Seaqaqa, Lomaloma Slip-on Transinsular Road, Makomako Slip-on Nabouwalu Road, Tabia.

Article continues after advertisement

Transinsular Road before Vunivesi Bridge and Somosomo, Seaqaqa on Nabouwalu Road also have underslips.

Queens and Kings Road while reduced to single lane at some sections, are accessible to all traffic.

Princes Road from Reservoir Road Roundabout to Sawani/Serea Junction is accessible.

Princes Road from Sawani/Serea Junction to Corbett Avenue is closed as is Koronivia Road.