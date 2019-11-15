Number of roads closed to traffic due to flooding

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 22, 2020 12:40 pm
Wataqilo Road in Rewa which was partially washed away due to flood waters. [Source: FRA]

A number of roads are currently closed due to flooding.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this includes the Waitaqolo Crossing on Wataqilo Road in Rewa which was partially washed away due to flood waters.

Colata Crossing on Colata Cocoa Road, Korovou, Waiwatu Crossing on Navulokani Road, Naqali and Waidradra Crossing on Vatulili Road in Naqali are closed to all traffic due to flooding.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRA is urging motorists to be cautious and not to attempt to cross flooded roadways.

Image
Colata Crossing on Colata Cocoa Road, Korovou is closed to all traffic due to flooding.

