New Vunisei to Vacalea road to be completed in July

The work on the new Vunisei to Vacalea road in Kadavu will be completed in July.

After inspecting the project, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says the new road will include nine low-level crossings.

Usamate says progress on the multi-million dollar road project was delayed due to the COVID lockdown.

“The road here, I think there has been 29km of the pilot cut. A few km left. Because of COVID-19, the company has to stand down, so a lot of the roads that I visited here that had a smooth surface have now been affected by the water. Now that the work is progressing, it’s been pulled back by COVID-19 but we are looking forward to having this road completed, hopefully by July next year.”

Usamate says that once completed, the road will help Kadavu villages easily access services.

$9.9m will be spent on the Vunisei to Vacalea road project.