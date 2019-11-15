New tender evaluation process for FRA contractors

The Fiji Roads Authority will implement a new tender evaluation process for its contractors next year.

The FRA wants to move towards a procurement strategy that will ensure value for money and that contractors deliver quality work.

FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore highlighted that there is stringent process in the new tender evaluation.

“And, if you have to understand one very clear thing the rules around this procurement strategy are rigid. You don’t comply with section one you don’t move on. So we’re here to get a bit of formality a bit of rigidity to get what we need and value for money and emphasizing the quality.”

The FRA has a number of major projects lined up for 2020, which includes rehabilitation and in some places total reconstruction of roads. While some have started, most of the other project gets underway in January.

The new procurement strategy will come into effect from the 1st of January 2020.