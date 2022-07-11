New LTA boss cautions driver

[File Photo]

The new Land Transport Authority Chief Executive has cautioned drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings.

Flagon Bekker made the plea after a woman was injured at the Suva Bus-stand last week.

He says taking extra precautions while on the road could make the difference between life and death.

Bekker says for drivers while on the road, you have a duty to drive safely.

The CEO also cautioned parents and drivers to take extra care due to the school holiday season.

He says children have a shorter attention span and slower reaction time than adults, so as one Vuvale, we must all take responsibility for them during this period.