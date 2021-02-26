Home

Nayarabale Road blocked due to landslide

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 1, 2021 6:03 am
The Nayarabale Road in Labasa is blocked due to a landslide.

The Fiji Roads Authority contractors are currently clearing the debris from the road.

Travellers are being urged to remain cautious while using this road.

A few roads in Nadi and Lautoka are also closed due to flooding.

The FRA says the Arolevu Crossing and Chuni Lal Crossing in Nadi are closed.

Similarly, the Navula and Vaivai Crossing No 1 in Lautoka are also closed due to flooding.

