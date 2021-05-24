Home

Roads

Navutu Bridge to be temporarily closed

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 6:30 am
[Source: FRA]

The Navutu Bridge in Lautoka will be temporarily closed to carry out resurfacing work.

The Bridge along Navutu Road will be closed from 8pm on Friday until 4am on Monday.

Fiji Roads Authority acting chief executive, Kamal Prasad says this is a planned closure that will allow its contractors to carry out resurfacing of the bridge deck and approaches.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says during this time access will be prohibited and detour routes will be available via Queens Road and new Nadovu Road.

Road closure advisory signs will be posted in advance and traffic controllers will be available to direct motorists on the detour routes.

The FRA is urging motorists to plan their travel accordingly.

