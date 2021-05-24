Navuevu Bridge to close for maintenance

The Navuevu Bridge on Cuvu Back Road in Sigatoka will be temporarily closed from tomorrow until August 31st.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this is a planned closure that will allow its contractors to carry out deck repairs.

The FRA says during this time, motorists can use the Queens Road from both sides.

Bridge closure signs have been posted in advance to advice motorists in the area.

Motorists are requested to plan their travel accordingly as access is prohibited across the bridge during this period.