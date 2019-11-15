Namuamua Road in Namosi still closed

The Namuamua Road in Namosi was the most damaged during Tropical Cyclone Sarai and is still closed to all traffic.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive, Jonathan Moore says they are trying to clear off the road as slips have caused road closure.

“There was a slip near the road and the road was washed away. That is probably the most serious and disruptive incident we had because the road is still closed. The teams are working out there to get it through and 12th January is the expected completion date.”

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says they’re working to fix the damaged structures so people can carry on with their daily lives.

“One of our emphasis right now is the security of people and at the same time see that people can travel fully so that people who are engaged in economic activities can fully engage. This is what we need, the quick economic recovery that will help all of us.”

The FRA confirms 16 crossings were damaged by TC Sarai and teams are conducting assessments on the ground.