Roads

Motorists urged not to remove road closure signs

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 11, 2022 10:55 am
[Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

Authorities are urging motorists not to move road closure signs or attempt to drive around barricades blocking flooded roadways.

This comes as heavy rain and floodwaters continue to affect some roads and crossings.

Authorities say road closure signs are placed for the safety of motorists and by entering floodwaters they are potentially risking their own lives and those of the emergency services.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians are again being reminded not to swim, drive, or walk-in floodwaters.

Motorists are also urged to also be aware of the possibility of rock falls, landslides and debris on the roadway amidst heavy rain.

