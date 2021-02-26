Home

Roads

More roads to undergo maintenance

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 26, 2021 4:45 pm

The stretch from Ratu Sukuna road to Laucala Bay in Suva will undergo maintenance from next month.

The works will be carried out by China Railway and is expected to be completed by year-end.

Project Engineer, Moneet Lal says the project will be carried out in three phases and they’re hoping for favourable weather.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have divided into area one two and three, area one would be from Ratu Sukuna to Vuya and area two will be from Vuya to Muanikau Road junction and area three is from Muanikau road junction to Laucala bay junction again within those major phases we have sub-phases.”

Lal says they plan to divert traffic from these roads and avoid disappointments of the commuters.

