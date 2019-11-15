More road rehabilitation work planned

The Fiji Roads Authority says more rehabilitation can be expected throughout Fiji through to November.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says their focus was on fixing roads in Suva in the past few months, and work will now be extended to other parts of the country.

With a bigger budget, Moore says Nadi and Labasa will see an increase in roadwork.

He adds the new ‘Pothole Reduction Program’ will see rehabilitation work in city and town centres.

“There are certain areas in the city where potholes cluster in groups and you can’t repair them anymore. Some of these roads will be around Nabua, others will be around Princess Road, in fact all over the city of Suva out into other areas Labasa, Lautoka and Nausori as well.”

The FRA has been allocated $348.9m in the new budget with $70m for road rehabilitation.