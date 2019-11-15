Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Roads

More road rehabilitation work planned

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 10, 2020 7:26 am

The Fiji Roads Authority says more rehabilitation can be expected throughout Fiji through to November.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says their focus was on fixing roads in Suva in the past few months, and work will now be extended to other parts of the country.

With a bigger budget, Moore says Nadi and Labasa will see an increase in roadwork.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the new ‘Pothole Reduction Program’ will see rehabilitation work in city and town centres.

“There are certain areas in the city where potholes cluster in groups and you can’t repair them anymore. Some of these roads will be around Nabua, others will be around Princess Road, in fact all over the city of Suva out into other areas Labasa, Lautoka and Nausori as well.”

The FRA has been allocated $348.9m in the new budget with $70m for road rehabilitation.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.