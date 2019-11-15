More road closures

Members of the public travelling to the western division have been asked to remain vigilant as a number of roads and crossings have been closed due to flooding.

Vatawai Road and Toge 1st crossing in Ba, Korobebe Crossing on Nadele Road, Sabeto, Arolevu Crossing and Chuni Lal Crossing in Nadi have been closed for the public.

A number of roads and crossings in Lautoka were closed early this morning due to flooding.

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that the two main highways in Viti Levu, Kings and Queens Roads remain open to traffic.

Members of the public have been asked to make necessary arrangements as a heavy rain alert is in force for Fiji.

A trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the Fiji Group and localized heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.