Minister concerned with quality of aggregates used on roads

The quality of aggregates used on our roads is a major concern for the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Minister Jone Usamate says now with the Fiji Roads Authority no longer accepting river gravel to be used on our roads, the focus is to find sites that provide the best materials.

Usamate says it is costing the government a lot of money transporting road aggregates by barges for road construction and maintenance to the outer islands.

“The more we can find these sources, and manage it well, it will be good for our roads, our infrastructure side. And with the work of our Mineral Resources Department managing everything to do with quarry work, the explosive work and looking at the environmental impact – it will be the focus of government to make sure that these quarries are available, the aggregate is available”.

Usamate recently visited the Standard Concrete Quarry in Dreketi, Vanua Levu, which was established in late 2014 to supply road-based materials to road maintenance contractors in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata.

The company provides different road materials for newly constructed roads, for road stabilisation projects according to international standards and aggregates used for construction.

The aggregates are derived from massive volcanic andesite that stretches for approximately 500 meters.