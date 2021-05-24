Matewale Bridge expected to be completed in May

The construction of the Matewale Bridge in Navosa is expected to be completed in May next year.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate who toured the newly constructed Bridge says it is one of the crucial bridges in the highlands of Navosa as it connects villages to the main road network.

The visit was an opportunity for the Minister to see firsthand the progress of works on the ground.

Usamate was briefed by Fiji Roads Authority and the contractor, Fletcher Construction on the works carried out so far.

The Minister acknowledged the works carried out and reaffirmed that this is part of the Government’s commitment to ensure that every Fijian has access to good road network.

The project costs $6.13 million and will benefit the people of the Tikina Noikoro.