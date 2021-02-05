Massive traffic delays of up to 90 minutes in Suva

Road users in the Suva-Nausori corridor will face delays up to an hour and a half during peak hours until the end of April.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this as it is unable to complete rehabilitation on Nokonoko Road, Grantham Road and Tubou Road due to the wet weather conditions.

FRA Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says they are working day and night to complete the much needed work at the earliest opportunity and not wasting taxpayer fund on substandard workmanship.

[Photo: Supplied]

However, he says the delays will continue until the end of April due to the forecast rain.

This means people will continue to experience disruptions they faced last week while on the road.

A number of people raised concerns to FBC News yesterday that they faced issues on the road, which had more than usual delays for a Saturday.

Now with school resuming on Monday, this means people who use these roads in peak hours will face massive traffic jams.