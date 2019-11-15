Major upgrade planned for Princess Road

A large portion of Princes Road from Sawani to Tacirua will see major upgrades soon.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the upgrade will take care of all the bad sections between Sawani and Tacirua.

FRA and the Water Authority will collaborate on this project in order to simultaneously improve the road network and water supply systems.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re working with the Water Authority of Fiji because they’re about to lay a new main down there. We don’t change or rehabilitate the road if we know there’s going to be a water main going through it. They’ll do the main and we’ll do the road at the same time.”

Moore adds other portions of Princess Road will also see similar upgrades.

The 22 kilometer stretch of road has become critical for thousands travelling between Suva and Nausori – especially during peak hours.