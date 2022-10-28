Plans for major road projects unveiled

[Photo: Supplied]

Two major road projects will be carried out by the Fiji Roads Authority over the next few years which are expected to cost over $1.5 billion dollars.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Kamal Prasad announced the two capital projects in a press conference today.

These projects include Suva and Nadi Freeway and the four-lane road between Nadi and Lautoka which will be extended to Navutu roundabout.

FRA Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says at Lomolomo a nine-kilometer bypass road will be constructed until Wairebatia.

He says the four-lane road project between Nadi and Lautoka is already in the planning and design stages which will cost around $100 million.

Prasad says the freeway between Suva and Nadi will be a six-year project.

“Medrakutu straight to Nadi Back road, there is about 107 km at the moment but I believe that by the we finish our detailed design should be about 120 km and the cost of it is about $1.5 billion we looking at it now but this is just pre-feasibility.”

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they will ensure that the roads are built to climate resilience standards.

“Part of Nadi Lautoka is four lanes just coming out of the airport towards Naisoso, then, of course, there is an existing four-lane road in Lomolomo just past Sabeto turnoff to Lomolomo flats. So the idea is to do the balance of about 17.5 km of four lane.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the construction is expected to start in 2024.