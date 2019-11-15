Major arterial roads to be rehabilitated in 18 month

The Fiji Roads Authority intends to rehabilitate the major arterial roads in the Central division over the next 18 months.

With road conditions becoming a matter of grave concern, Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says temporary fix such as repairing and patching potholes is not a solution anymore.

Moore says roads such as Princess road, Waimanu Road, Ratu Mara, Nabua, Fletcher, Nokonoko and Ratu Dovi roads are on the top list for rehabilitation.

“We work out the most badly affected roads. It is like a list of badly affected roads against most used roads which is why you see roads like Princess road for example. It is badly affected in places and it is heavily used so the ones which are heavily used are the most badly affected get priority first”.

He says rehabilitating these roads will diminish the eye sore of pothole.

“The pothole forms because the seal on the road is broken either there is a crack on the road that allows water and it washes out and the pressure of the wheels and the tires and the pressure loosen the material, water helps it to lubricate and it forms a pothole. Once the seal is complete and the water doesn’t penetrate and the pothole doesn’t start”.

Moore says they spend more than ten million dollars on potholes repairs every year and one of the reasons why they are focusing on rehabilitation and resealing roads.