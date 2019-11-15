Lautoka-Nadi four lane to be carried out in phases

The Lautoka-Nadi four-lane project will be carried out in three phases.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive Jonathan Moore says they are working on the first phase which is the design aspect.

Moore says one of the major focuses in the planning and design is to replace the existing bridges along the main highway.

“Many of the bridges are in poor state and needs repair. So, they are the initial focus and to get second bridges in place in various locations. These include Lomolomo, Leqalega and Velovelo. This will be done to make sure we have an alternative route to avoid congestion. These bridges have very limited life left and they need to be changed now.”

The project is expected to finish in early 2023.