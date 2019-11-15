Landslide causes road closure in Naboutini village

There is a road closure at Naboutini village in Saqani due to a landslide.

The Fiji Roads Authority says motorists can use by-pass roads from Labasa to Wainigadru and Savusavu to Lakeba.

There is also a half road closure between Lakeba in Saqani to Nakura Crossing before Naboutini village due to a washout.

A number of other roads are currently closed due to flooding.

The Waitaqolo Crossing on Waitaqolo Road, Waidradra Crossing on Vatulili Road and Waiwatu Crossing on Navulokani Road are closed all traffic

The FRA says the Colata Cocoa Road in Korovou and Nailawa Crossing on Barotu Road in Rakiraki are closed to all traffic.