Kings Road Rehabilitation Project to commence this year

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 24, 2020 6:43 am

Major upgrade on the Kings Road is expected to start this year.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this will be done under the Kings Road Rehabilitation Project and earmarked to begin August or September.

Chief executive Jonathan Moore says the work involves total reconstruction of sections of the road which are beyond repair.

“That’s the rehabilitation project so it is not just doing just resurfacing work, it’s actually reconstruction. So for three new footpaths there will be new footpaths, streetlights and new walkways as well.”

Moore says the FRA is working with the Asian Development Bank and World Bank for this project.

 

