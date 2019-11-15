Jetties in Maritime Island now accessible

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed the successful completion of repairs to the damaged Vunisea Jetty in Kadavu.

FRA says both the Moala and Cicia Jetties are now temporarily accessible.

Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says apart from contractors working on damaged infrastructures in the Maritime Islands, all roads around the country now accessible.

Prasad says all the 19 roads in the Western Division and nine in the Central division that was closed to repair works, are now fully operational.

“All the clearing is done now. The 19 roads that are in the western division which are only 4×4 access. All the roads are good for use now.”

The Fiji Roads Authority is working round the clock to ensure the restoration of all infrastructures around the country.