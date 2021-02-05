Improving road quality priority for FRA

Maintaining and using high quality materials and resources to rehabilitate roads is a priority for the Fiji Roads Authority.

Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says poor quality materials and lack of maintenance in the past have been the root cause of poor road conditions.

Prasad says they’ve put together new strategies to ensure the quality of road repair or rehabilitation carried out now lasts for years.

He adds this will all depend on the weather and the availability of resources.

“The rain is really is hampering the rate of our construction. And it is also affecting the structural stability of our road base. Because at the moment our road base is saturated and we don’t want to do construction straight on top of it, so we need to wait at least to get a day sun on it before we can start sealing the road again.”

Meanwhile, commuters in the Suva-Nausori corridor will face delays of up to an hour and a half during peak hours for the next few weeks.

This as road rehabilitation along the Nokonoko Road, Grantham Road and Tubou Road are not completed on time due to the unfavorable weather conditions.

Prasad says they want to ensure the quality of these rehabilitated roads are up to par.