Heavy rainfall damages road surface under rehabilitation

The intense and persistent heavy rainfall throughout the night has damaged the road surface currently under rehabilitation.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says they are currently rehabilitating sections of the road along Princes Road, Ratu Sukuna, and Fletcher Road.

He adds they have also introduced additional crews and 24-hour operations to expedite the work depending on the weather.

Article continues after advertisement

Moore adds that they are now focusing on rehabilitating roads that are beyond repairs now.

“Rehabilitation work requires a spell of dry weather and since January this year we had nothing but rain and on and off downpours. The intensity of the rain has been extreme as well so that’s damaged the roads more than it has done in previous years “

Moore says FRA will also rehabilitate Ratu Mara road in Nabua, Waimanu Road, and Nokonoko Road.