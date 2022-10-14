Heavy rain leads to flooding of roads and crossings

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising motorists to take extra precaution when driving as heavy rain over night has led to flooding of some roads and crossings.

The FRA says Varadoli Cemetery Bridge in Ba is currently underwater and closed to traffic.

The public are urged to refrain from crossing the flooded bridge and motorists in the area are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

The Wairiki Crossing on Navakuru Road in Suweni, Labasa is currently flooded and closed to traffic.

The Waimari Crossing in Rakiraki is currently closed to all traffic due to debris on deck.

The FRA says Namunamu 1st crossing is currently flooded and closed to traffic as well.

Barotu Road in Ra is currently underwater and also closed to all traffic.

The rainfall forecast by the Fiji Meteorology Office ranges between 70 to 80mm for the next 24 hours for Bua, Macuata and Wailevu Districts.