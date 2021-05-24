Heavy rain impedes road repairs

The Fiji Roads Authority says unsealed roads which were damaged by flooding over the last few days are not suitable for heavy haulage and small cars.

Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says the prolonged rain and extensive flooding, especially in the Western and Northern Division have saturated unsealed roads making some roads impassable.

FRA personnel are on the ground monitoring the situation and will deploy contractors as soon as practicable to repair these soft spots, however, the continuous rain experienced is impeding contractors’ ability to carry out repairs.

Article continues after advertisement

The CEO says repairs will be prioritized based on which roads have the most traffic, meaning highways will be repaired first and then arterial roads, followed by secondary roads and lastly side roads.

He says they are waiting for water to recede before assessing the damage.