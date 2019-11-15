Home

Half lane at Lady Narain Drive is now open

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 30, 2020 12:30 pm
The half lane at the Lady Narain Drive in Tamavua is now open following a rock fall earlier today.[Source: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority had mobilized its contractors to the site to clear the debris.

Meanwhile, all roads in the Western, Northern and Eastern Division are now accessible as some were closed due to flooding yesterday.

FRA is urging the public to remain vigilant as some low-lying areas continue to be in danger of flooding as rain continues in some parts of the country.










